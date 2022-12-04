RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $95,275.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,224.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,224.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,052 shares of company stock worth $586,905. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE RNG opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $216.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.