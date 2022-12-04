RFG Advisory LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.