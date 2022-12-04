RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,411 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 47,459 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 121,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

