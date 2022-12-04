Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UL. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.50 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.