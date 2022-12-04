RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,016,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after buying an additional 739,843 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $14,873,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 529.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 520,796 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,766,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

