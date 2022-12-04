10,107 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAY. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 263.3% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 654.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 407,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 353,840 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.2 %

BMAY stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.