RFG Advisory LLC Buys 39 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,276,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,604.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,508.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,479.91. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

