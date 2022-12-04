RFG Advisory LLC Buys 380 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $93.16.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.