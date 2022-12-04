RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

