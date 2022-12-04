RFG Advisory LLC Sells 28 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $419.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $770.76.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

