Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 266,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 499,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 268,594 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 161.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About United Microelectronics

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

