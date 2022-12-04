RFG Advisory LLC Invests $456,000 in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

