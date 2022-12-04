Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.99. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 121.01% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.43%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

