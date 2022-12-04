RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after buying an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,382,000.

VICI stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

