Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $83.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.