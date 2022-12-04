Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $202.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.