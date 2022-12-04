RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

