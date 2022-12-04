Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.05. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $92.06.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

