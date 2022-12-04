RFG Advisory LLC Invests $476,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,640 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $103.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

