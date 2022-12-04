RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,996 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the airline’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 56,912 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

