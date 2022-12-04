Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $106,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

