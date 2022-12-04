Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,587 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,587 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 111.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 117,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $10,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 841,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 171,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $422,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

