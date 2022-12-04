Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,693,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 204.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.