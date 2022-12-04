Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,693,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 204.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.
Incyte Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.