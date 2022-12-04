Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $169.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

