EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,750 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.23% of EMCOR Group worth $62,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $153.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,654,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

