Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 936 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 40.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 206,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $184.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.84 and its 200-day moving average is $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.