ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of ABB worth $64,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,837,000 after acquiring an additional 127,694 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

