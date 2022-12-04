Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 685,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.