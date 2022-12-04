Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,707,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,617,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.79.

NYSE FRT opened at $109.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

