Virtu Financial LLC Invests $440,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,620 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after buying an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,156,000 after buying an additional 1,083,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

