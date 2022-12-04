Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $7,015,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of GLPI opened at $53.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

