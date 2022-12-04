Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,634 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 19.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 15.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 0.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $171.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

