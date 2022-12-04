42,703 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

