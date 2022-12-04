Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,796 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Qiagen by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QGEN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.58) to €54.60 ($56.29) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.99 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

