Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $10,399,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.