Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.73 Million Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $6,443,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in BeiGene by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after buying an additional 154,335 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in BeiGene by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BeiGene by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on BeiGene to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $201.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $350.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.99 and a 200-day moving average of $165.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

