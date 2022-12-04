Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

