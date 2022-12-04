Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 309,186 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,553,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of PPL worth $69,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

