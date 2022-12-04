BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,131 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $128.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.98.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,357 shares of company stock worth $1,366,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.