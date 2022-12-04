BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,131 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CBOE opened at $128.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.
In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,357 shares of company stock worth $1,366,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
