Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 841,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $59,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

