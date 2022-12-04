Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $73,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 51.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

