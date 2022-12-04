Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 150.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in FOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

