Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $63.26 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 83,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.42% of Seagate Technology worth $63,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after buying an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.