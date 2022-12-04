Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Global Payments stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average of $117.49. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

