Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $68.96 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,563 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Exponent were worth $68,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Exponent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $126.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.45.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.