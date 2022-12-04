NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NiSource by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NiSource by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in NiSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 73,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

