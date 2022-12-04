Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.11 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,278 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 326.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 81.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 556.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

