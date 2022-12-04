Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 26,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($1.85) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.69) to GBX 215 ($2.57) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

