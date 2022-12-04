Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $125,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $407.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $684.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.74 and a 200 day moving average of $411.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

