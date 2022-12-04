Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,610,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

